RIL-BP to offer online fuel delivery services next year

Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy is also planning to enter this segment. “Nayara Energy is currently exploring the potential of venturing into mobile fuel retailing. The discussions are at a nascent stage, and we are evaluating options to define a model that will provide mobile fuel retail solutions in a safe, convenient and hassle-free manner to customers," said a Nayara Energy spokesperson in an emailed response, adding that the firm recognizes merit in harnessing this opportunity considering increasing digital adoption of customers, and evolving buying behaviour.