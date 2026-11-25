The Union Power Ministry has proposed introducing charges for rooftop solar consumers using net metering and making energy storage systems mandatory for certain renewable energy installations as part of proposed amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.

The draft amendments seek to address concerns over the financial health of power distribution companies (discoms), grid management challenges arising from increased renewable energy integration and recommendations emerging from discussions of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the financial condition of discoms.

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The ministry has also proposed changes to electricity tariffs, rooftop solar installation limits, connection timelines and consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

State regulators may determine net metering charges Under the existing net metering mechanism, consumers can use electricity generated by their rooftop solar installations whenever required and feed surplus electricity into the grid.

Consumers are currently billed on the basis of their net electricity consumption. However, the ministry has pointed out that this arrangement allows households to remain in lower tariff slabs despite having higher gross electricity demand.

As a result, they pay lower energy charges, increasing the cross-subsidy burden on other electricity consumers.

The ministry also highlighted that rooftop solar consumers use distribution networks to inject surplus electricity during solar generation hours and draw electricity during periods when solar power is unavailable. This creates additional transmission and distribution losses and increases system costs.

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According to the ministry, such consumers do not fully contribute towards recovering the fixed costs of discoms, a significant portion of which is collected through electricity energy charges.

“The Electricity Act, 2003, mandates that electricity tariffs should progressively reduce cross-subsidies,” the draft released on Monday said.

The proposed amendments would empower State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to determine applicable net metering limits and charges based on state-specific requirements.

Currently, net metering is permitted for installations of up to 500 kilowatts (kW) where state regulators have not specified a separate capacity limit.

“No charges shall be levied up to the capacity threshold determined by the Commission. Beyond this threshold, charges may be specified, taking into account the imputed cost of energy storage and network losses,” it said.

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Mandatory battery storage proposed for rooftop solar systems The draft rules also propose giving state regulators the authority to determine the capacity threshold beyond which renewable energy installations must include an energy storage system (ESS).

The proposed storage capacity should be equivalent to at least 20% of the total electricity generated by the renewable energy system in a day.

In states where regulators do not specify a threshold, the requirement will apply to installations exceeding 10 kW.

The proposed mandatory storage provision is scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2028.

“Integrating energy storage can shift surplus solar power to evening hours, enhance grid stability and reduce operational stress on discoms. With the declining cost of battery energy storage systems, integration of such systems with rooftop installations has become economically viable,” the ministry said.

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Time-based tariffs from April 2028 The government has also proposed extending the time-of-day (ToD) tariff framework to all consumers with sanctioned loads of 10 kW or more from April 1, 2028.

For other non-agricultural consumers, the proposed implementation date is April 1, 2029.

Under ToD tariffs, electricity rates vary depending on the time of consumption, encouraging consumers to shift usage away from peak demand periods.

The ministry noted that the installation of smart meters has already enabled the implementation of such tariff structures.

More flexibility for commercial rooftop solar installations The proposed amendments would allow commercial and industrial consumers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to install rooftop solar capacity exceeding their sanctioned electricity load.

However, such installations would remain subject to regulatory limits, local distribution network capacity and other technical requirements.

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The government has also proposed aligning electricity connection timelines in municipal corporation areas with those applicable to metropolitan areas. Distribution licensees would have to provide new or modified connections within three days.

The existing timelines are seven days for other municipal areas, 15 days for rural areas and 30 days for hilly rural areas.

Discoms to investigate unusual electricity bills Under another proposed change, discoms would be required to investigate billing cycles where consumption exceeds five times or falls below one-fifth of the average consumption recorded during the preceding six billing cycles.

Such cases must be resolved within 30 days. Consumers would not face disconnection if they continue paying bills based on average consumption until the dispute is settled.

Additionally, state commissions would have to establish a regulatory framework for demand response programmes from April 1, 2027. These programmes encourage consumers to reduce or shift electricity consumption during peak demand periods in response to tariff signals or grid requirements.

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