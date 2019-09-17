NEW DELHI : The world’s largest publicly traded oil company OAO Rosneft on Tuesday said that it will help India with its energy security efforts in the backdrop of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco that has caused the biggest ever disruption in oil supplies.

This was articulated by Igor Sechin, chairman of OAO Rosneft during his meeting with India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Also, Indian state run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trying to secure a term-contract for supply of Russian crude oil to India. This comes in the backdrop India’s dependence on imports. India imports over 80% of its crude needs and 18% of natural gas and spent $111.9 billion on oil imports in 2018-19.

Higher energy prices stoke inflation and can hurt the country’s economic growth. Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Sechin, in September 2015 had stated his “Asian pivot" strategy. Rosneft has been directing its production towards Asian markets such as India and China due to “good compensations" and the growth offered.

“The developments in energy markets, including global crude oil supplies, in the light of the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco’s facilities, was also discussed. In this context, a special focus was on increase of crude oil supplies from Russian to Indian refineries," India’s petroleum ministry said in a statement.

India has also been urging its long time ally Russia to take into account the interest of energy consuming nations during its engagement with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) at a time when the Opec plus arrangement including Russia has extended its compact for production cuts.

“CEO, Rosneft indicated their readiness to intensify their cooperation aimed at the strengthening of energy security in India and in supplying of high-quality feedstock and crude oil to India," the statement added.

This also comes against the backdrop of sanctions on Russia, where India owns stakes in significant hydrocarbon assets. Indian firms have invested $10 billion in acquiring stakes in hydrocarbon assets in Russia. Also, a consortium led by Russia’s Rosneft PJSC acquired Essar Oil Ltd for nearly $13 billion.

“The consortium is reviewing an option of a two-fold increase of the refining throughput at the Vadinar Refinery. The first stage consortium commits to investment of USD 850 million towards the building of a petrochemical unit in Vadinar within two years. The consortium is also planning to expand Nayara Energy’s retail presence, which currently has over 5300 retail outlets across the country," the statement added.

India is preparing to stem the impact of the price surge. Saudi Aramco has, however, assured India that it will honour its supply contracts despite the production cuts. Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises the import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. A record gain in crude oil prices could further aggravate India’s fiscal situation and make it tougher for the government and the central bank to effectively combat a slowdown in economic growth.

“The ongoing joint projects in Russia between Indian oil & gas PSUs and Rosneft were also reviewed, specifically Sakhalin-1, Taas-Yuryakh and Vankor fields. In the presence of Minister Pradhan, the Indian Consortium of four oil & gas PSUs (BPRL, IOCL,OVL and OIL) and Rosneft have exchanged a non-binding cooperation agreement reiterating their interest in participation of the Indian companies in the Eastern Cluster project," the statement said.

“The focus was made on bi-lateral cooperation and the establishment of an efficient energy bridge based on the vertical integration concept. This includes participation of the Indian partners in production projects and investments in refining as well as the joint operations on the global and regional markets," Rosneft said in a statement.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged $47.56 and $56.43 a barrel in FY17 and FY18, respectively, was $59.35 in August, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The average price jumped to $65.11 a barrel on 16 September. The Indian basket of crude represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude.

"This incident is huge," Pradhan told reporters and added, "But yesterday we lifted oil, and today also we lifted oil." Pradhan said that India lifted more than half the long-term contracts crude that it had signed with Saudi Arabia.

Also, automobile fuel prices in India on Tuesday saw the biggest hike since 5 July. While Petrol price was increased by 14 paisa per litre to ₹72.17, diesel prices increased by 15 paisa to ₹65.58 per litre in New Delhi.

"At this point, it looks likely that around 3 million b/d of Saudi Arabian crude supply will be offline for at least a month," said Platts Analytics analysts Shin Kim and Tony Starkey in a report.

Indian government has had conversations with the Donald Trump administration on the issue of energy imports from sanctions hit Iran, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday and added that it was not a ‘static’ issue.

India was among Iran’s top oil buyers with imports of 23.5 million tonnes in 2018-19. However, with the US’s conditional waiver for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including China and India, expiring on 2 May, India stopped all oil imports from the Persian Gulf nation.

India wants predictable and affordable supply of energy, added S. Jaishankar and said, “We are in dialogue with all suppliers including Iran."

“The issue that has come up is not of our making," Jaishankar said and added, “We have to see if the landscape changes.