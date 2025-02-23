Non-stop renewable energy key to lowering green hydrogen prices: Gentari CEO
Summary
- The cost of green hydrogen stands at around $5 per kg, and the high cost of the molecule prevents its mass adoption across industries. The Centre has made efforts to support producers and lower the cost by providing incentives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
NEW DELHI : India is well-positioned to become a leader in terms of green hydrogen output, and round-the-clock supply of renewable energy would be key to lowering the cost of its production in the country, said Sushil Purohit, chief executive of Gentari.