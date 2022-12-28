Russia bans sales of oil to countries imposing price cap5 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Action follows G-7 moves barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel
Action follows G-7 moves barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel
Russia on Tuesday banned the sale of its oil and petroleum products to countries that put a cap on their sales price, in a move that threatened more uncertainty ahead for global energy markets.