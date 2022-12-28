Home / Industry / Energy /  Russia bans sales of oil to countries imposing price cap

Russia on Tuesday banned the sale of its oil and petroleum products to countries that put a cap on their sales price, in a move that threatened more uncertainty ahead for global energy markets.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout