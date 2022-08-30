Russia confounds the west by recapturing its oil riches8 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude
Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude
Russia pumps almost as much oil into the global market as it did before its invasion of Ukraine. With oil prices up, Moscow is also making more money.