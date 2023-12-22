Russia oil imports rise 44% in October

Russia continued to be the top source for India’s oil imports in October, accounting for nearly 30% of the crude brought into the country, official data showed. At $3.78 billion, the value of the crude oil supply from Russia increased 44% year-on-year (y-o-y) in October from $2.62 billion in October 2022. On a sequential basis, too, crude imports from that country increased 9% from $3.48 billion in September 2023, commerce ministry data showed.

The increase in crude imports comes despite discounts offered by Russia staying at low levels of around $5-6 per barrel. The rise in imports in October has been backed by festive demand for petroleum products, after it dipped in September.

India’s overall oil imports also increased month-on-month, from $10.42 billion in September to $12.43 billion in October. Last October, it stood at $12.32 billion.

“Petroleum product demand generally picks up due to festive demand in October, which must have led to higher imports during the month," said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd. “Going ahead, however, the demand may taper somewhat."

Overall, in the April-October period, India’s crude import bill actually fell 19.53% y-o-y to $76.57 billion. But imports from Russia have increased 83.95% in the same period to $26.9 billion.

In FY22, before the Ukraine crisis broke, Russian oil accounted for only 2% of India’s total oil imports, with the top supplier being Iraq, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has climbed to the top on the back of deep discounts, which crossed $30 per barrel last year. However, the discounts have declined this year to single digits, currently standing at $5-6 a barrel, according to people aware of developments in the industry.

On 18 December, Mint reported that discounts on Russian oil purchased by Indian refiners are likely to rise to $12 per barrel following a fall in global demand and with India looking at diversifying its import sources.

Iraq continues to be the second largest supplier of crude oil to India with $2.83 billion worth supplied in October, which was 7.18% higher than the $2.64 billion supplied last October. The other countries in the top five were Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nigeria, with supplies worth $1.72 billion, $1.23 billion and $7.76 billion, respectively. While imports from Saudi Arabia increased 5.87% on a y-o-y basis, those from the UAE and Nigeria fell 27.94% and 24.97%, respectively.

The standing committee on petroleum and natural gas in its report submitted on 20 December cited data from the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2022, and said that India’s energy demand is expected to grow at about 3% per annum till 2040, compared to the global growth rate of 1%.

Noting that a significant portion of India’s crude oil imports still comes from West Asia, the committee said that overdependence on any one region for crude oil and gas supplies can impact the country’s energy security, which entails getting uninterrupted supplies at reasonable prices to support its rapidly growing economy.

In fact, India is already looking at diversifying its oil sources, and one country that looks promising is Venezuela, following the lifting of US sanctions on the country in September. Indicating that Indian refiners may import from the South American country, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in November that Indian refineries can now refine the extra-heavy crude oil from Venezuela. “We will buy from wherever we can get cheapest, and Venezuelan oil by the way can be used in our refineries now," he told media persons.

Further, the panel, headed by Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri, said in its report that about 250 grades of crude oil are traded globally, while Indian refineries buy only about 50 grades in a year. It recommended to the petroleum ministry to explore the feasibility of buying more grades of crude oil with the objective of reducing the cost of the Indian basket. On 20 December, the Indian basket of crude oil stood at $ 79.74 per barrel.