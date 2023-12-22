Russia oil imports rise 44% in October
Summary
- The increase in crude imports comes despite discounts offered by Russia staying at low levels of around $5-6 per barrel
Russia continued to be the top source for India’s oil imports in October, accounting for nearly 30% of the crude brought into the country, official data showed. At $3.78 billion, the value of the crude oil supply from Russia increased 44% year-on-year (y-o-y) in October from $2.62 billion in October 2022. On a sequential basis, too, crude imports from that country increased 9% from $3.48 billion in September 2023, commerce ministry data showed.