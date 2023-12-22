Russia oil imports rise 44% in October

In fact, India is already looking at diversifying its oil sources, and one country that looks promising is Venezuela, following the lifting of US sanctions on the country in September. Indicating that Indian refiners may import from the South American country, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in November that Indian refineries can now refine the extra-heavy crude oil from Venezuela. “We will buy from wherever we can get cheapest, and Venezuelan oil by the way can be used in our refineries now," he told media persons.