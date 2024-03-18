Russia remains India's top crude supplier, imports rise 14% in January
Moscow was the biggest crude supplier to India in 2023, accounting for more than 30% of its imports, and will likely remain so through early 2024
NEW DELHI : Russia remained the top supplier of oil to India in January, accounting for nearly a third of the crude brought into the country, according to data from the commerce ministry.
Next Story
₹1,901.8-1.4%
₹161.15-0.22%
₹497.6-0.48%
₹82.97-0.46%
₹3160.25%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message