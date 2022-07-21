Russia resumes Nord Stream natural-gas supply to Europe7 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 05:13 PM IST
Despite the pipeline’s restart, European governments are bracing for permanent instability in the Russian energy supply
BERLIN : Russian natural gas began flowing again at a reduced volume through a critical pipeline into Europe on Thursday, according to its operator, buying time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin’s exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy from Moscow heading into the winter.