Russia resumes Nord Stream natural-gas supply to Europe

The restart sent wholesale European natural-gas prices down 5% Thursday to €154.55, the equivalent of about $157.50, a megawatt-hour. Including Thursday’s fall, prices have fallen by 14% over the past week but have more than doubled this year and are more than four times as high as 12 months ago. The rally has propelled electricity prices to historic highs across Europe. Broader financial markets were steady Thursday as investors awaited earnings reports from major U.S. companies and an expected interest-rate increase by the European Central Bank.

