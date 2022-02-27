Russia holds most of the cards when it comes to energy in Europe. But in a territory that it controls behind NATO lines, Moscow is taking extreme measures to shore up supplies as the war in Ukraine rages.

In recent weeks Russia has steamed in three massive sea vessels carrying natural gas closeto Kaliningrad, its bolthold on the Baltic Sea wedged between North Atlantic Treaty Organization members Poland and Lithuania. It is an apparent move to maintain fuel supplies to the tiny militarized region in case conflict severs pipeline flows.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spotlighted the pre-eminent role Russia plays in the world’s energy markets. It is one of the world’s largest producers of oil along with Saudi Arabia and the U.S., and the main supplier of natural gas, used for heating and electricity in the heart of industrial Europe.

Russia’s moves to supply Kaliningrad show both Moscow’s vulnerabilities but also its ability to prepare for conflict and use energy as a tool in its geopolitical arsenal.

The Energy Integrity and Velikiy Novgorod tankers are circling in the Baltic Sea and are expected to deliver gas to Kaliningrad in the coming weeks, according to analysts, vessel-tracking firms and a London-based shipbroker. Russia’s state gas giant Gazprom PJSC is in control of both boats, having taken them out on charter, said the shipbroker and Felix Booth, head of LNG at energy intelligence firm Vortexa.

Gazprom stationed a third vessel, the Marshal Vasilevskiy, off the coast of Kaliningrad in late January. Launched with fanfare by President Vladimir Putin in 2019, the vessel is currently storing LNG, Mr. Booth said. It also can act as an import terminal, converting LNG from tankers such as the Integrity and Novgorod into gaseous form.

Between the three vessels, Russia has enough LNG to meet Kaliningrad’s gas needs for four to five weeks, Mr. Booth calculates.

A Gazprom spokesperson declined to comment.

Stationing LNG ships in the Baltic adds to evidence that Moscow is steeling itself for wider disruption to European energy supplies, say analysts and officials in Lithuania, which borders Kaliningrad.

“This is a clear sign that Russia is preparing," said Kęstutis Masiulis, a member of the Lithuanian Parliament and of the body’s commission for energy and sustainable development. If Russia responded to Western sanctions by cutting off gas supplies to Germany and the rest of Europe, the gas flow to Kaliningrad would stop, he said.

The Soviet Union captured Kaliningrad from the Nazi army in 1945. Home to Immanuel Kant in the 18th and 19th centuries, the tiny Kaliningrad oblast—about four times the size of Manhattan—remained part of Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed. It isn’t expected to play a role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Kaliningrad has huge strategic significance for Moscow. It is home to the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy among other personnel and advanced military equipment.

A key consideration for Western officials ratcheting up sanctions against Moscow has been to ensure gas keeps heading to Europe as tensions rise. Russia, with its massive reserves of crude, coal and gas, has few such concerns. But Kaliningrad is a weak point in terms of energy security.

The exclave gets almost all of its gas from a Gazprom pipeline that runs through Lithuania and Belarus. Flows through that pipe would stall if Russia cut gas supplies to Lithuania. Alternatively, Lithuania might respond to the invasion of Ukraine by interrupting supplies to Kaliningrad, said Grzegorz Kuczyński, director of the Eurasia Program at the Warsaw Institute think tank—though he considers this to be unlikely.

“We can see that preparations are being made if the gas supply to Lithuania and Kaliningrad via the gas pipeline from Belarus were interrupted," said Vita Ramanauskaitė, a spokeswoman for the energy minister of Lithuania, referring to the tankers. She said Lithuania, which has a liquefied-natural gas terminal of its own at Klaipeda, would be fully supplied in that scenario.

Europe and the U.S. have also turned to LNG this year in preparation for Russian aggression, a last-ditch attempt to bring energy into the region and lessen reliance on Russia. LNG works by supercooling natural gas and loading it on vessels, then warming it up at import terminals and distributing it to electricity plants and homes through local pipelines.

Russia began preparing back in January, when Marshall Islands-flagged Energy Integrity loaded up with LNG in gas-rich Cameroon on the west coast of Africa on Jan. 18, said Laura Page, senior LNG analyst at Kpler. At the time, the U.S. was stepping up warnings Russia could invade Ukraine and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was preparing to head to Europe to meet his Russian counterpart.

Gazprom has a deal to buy all the LNG from Cameroon’s floating Hilli Episeyo terminal, which in geographical terms is twice the distance from Kaliningrad as an LNG export terminal in Russia’s Arctic Yamal peninsula, which is majority-owned by a different Russian firm, Novatek. Almost half of that Cameroonian gas over the past two years has been delivered to China and just two of 58 cargoes delivered to Europe—both to Turkey—according to Vortexa, highlighting the unusual nature of the Integrity’s current position.

In late January, the Gazprom-owned Marshal Vasilevskiy took up position at Kaliningrad. Named after the officer who directed the Stalingrad counteroffensive and the recapture of Kaliningrad in World War II, the vessel was designed to bolster energy supplies to the oblast.

“It is hard to overestimate the importance of this terminal for the region’s energy security," Mr. Putin said at a launch event in Kaliningrad in January 2019.

Until this year, however, the Vasilevskiy has been used as an LNG carrier instead of as an import terminal. Mostly, it has shuttled LNG from Russia’s far-north Yamal peninsula to Asia.

The Velikiy Novgorod followed the Integrity in filling up on LNG from Cameroon on Feb. 6, said Ms. Page. Both ships headed up the west Coast of Africa, past Portugal, Spain and northwest Europe and into the Baltic, where they still hovered Saturday.

Energy plays a key role in relations between Russia and the Baltic states, which have Soviet-era ties to the Russian power grid but are now members of the European Union and NATO. Backed by the EU, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are trying to decouple their power systems from Russia’s and connect to the continental European grid by 2025.

Maintaining gas and power supplies in Kaliningrad, meanwhile, is vital for the Kremlin, said Mikhail Krutikhin, partner of consulting firm RusEnergy.

Alongside the Baltic Fleet, Kaliningrad hosts motor rifle and aviation formations fielding helicopters and jet fighters, advanced antiaircraft and antiship missiles, tanks and self-propelled artillery, according to Jack Watling, research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London.

“It basically means that they have a naval and air base and air defense site in the center of NATO which creates massive problems for NATO’s ability to reinforce the Baltic," Mr. Watling said.

