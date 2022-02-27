Russia sends natural-gas tankers to Kaliningrad outpost behind NATO lines

Gazprom has a deal to buy all the LNG from Cameroon’s floating Hilli Episeyo terminal, which in geographical terms is twice the distance from Kaliningrad as an LNG export terminal in Russia’s Arctic Yamal peninsula, which is majority-owned by a different Russian firm, Novatek. Almost half of that Cameroonian gas over the past two years has been delivered to China and just two of 58 cargoes delivered to Europe—both to Turkey—according to Vortexa, highlighting the unusual nature of the Integrity’s current position.