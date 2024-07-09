Sberbank ready to renegotiate high transaction fee with Indian importers
Summary
- Russian state-owned Sberbank is the first among lenders that has agreed to renegotiate the high transaction fee charged on payments made by Indian importers for Russian goods, including oil.
New Delhi: Russia has decided to sweeten India’s purchases of crude oil by offering to lower the transaction fee charged by its banks for converting foreign currency and remitting payments to suppliers, said two people with knowledge of the developments.