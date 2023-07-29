Russia Uses Little-Known Traders to Sell Oil to the World
Summary
- The success of Rosneft’s recent oil tender adds to signs that the financial squeeze on Russian oil producers from sanctions is abating
Russia struck deals to sell a substantial portion of its petroleum output to a group of previously little-known oil traders, locking in a stream of cash from its lifeblood industry.
