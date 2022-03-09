Russian oil ban could pinch refiners today, motorists tomorrow
- Russia accounts for a relatively small piece of U.S. oil and petroleum product imports. That doesn’t mean it will be easy or cheap for American refiners to find replacement barrels.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the scheme of things, President Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports has more bark than bite. That doesn’t mean it won’t hurt some U.S. refiners.
In the scheme of things, President Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports has more bark than bite. That doesn’t mean it won’t hurt some U.S. refiners.
The U.S. last year relied on the world’s No. 3 producer for just 8% of its imports of crude oil and petroleum products. Valero Energy was the importer behind 41% of all Russian crude oil and petroleum products into the U.S. last year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration analyzed by Tudor, Pickering, Holt (TPH). Other large importers of Russian crude included Exxon Mobil (17%), PBF Energy (8%) and Chevron (7%).
The U.S. last year relied on the world’s No. 3 producer for just 8% of its imports of crude oil and petroleum products. Valero Energy was the importer behind 41% of all Russian crude oil and petroleum products into the U.S. last year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration analyzed by Tudor, Pickering, Holt (TPH). Other large importers of Russian crude included Exxon Mobil (17%), PBF Energy (8%) and Chevron (7%).
But some smaller firms have much larger relative exposure. At Par Pacific Holdings, Russian oil accounted for roughly 14% of its total throughput last year, according to TPH’s analysis. Its share price fell roughly 5% the day after the company said last week it would suspend purchases of Russian oil for its Hawaii refinery. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Par Pacific’s shares are down 4.2% while a subindex of refiners in the S&P 500 gained 3%. Though Russian oil last year accounted for roughly 8% and 5% of Valero and PBF Energy’s throughput, respectively, both companies’ shares are up over the same period.
There are two ways in which a ban on Russian imports hurts refiners. It hurts margins because refiners will be looking for replacement barrels in an already-tight crude market. Commercial U.S. crude oil inventories are about 12% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Stockpiles are low among other countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development group too. This means U.S. refiners will need to outbid other eager buyers in the market. Secondly, changing the type of crude oil going through the refining system makes it less productive. “If there were better crude [oil grades] out there before, refiners probably would have been running them," notes Matthew Blair, equity analyst at TPH.
What will Russian barrels be replaced by? There are broadly two buckets to think about. The larger one comprises unfinished petroleum products such as fuel oil—the heavier stuff—that Gulf Coast refineries with complex refining capacity are optimized to run. The heavier grade of unfinished oils from Russia helped replace Venezuelan crude oil that U.S. refineries could no longer import after sanctions hit in 2019.
There are alternatives that could help fill the gap, though it will cost refiners. Heavier Canadian crude is a good substitute, for example, but Rystad Energy notes in a recent report that there might be limited capacity to do so. Notably, there was no significant increase in Canadian oil flows into the U.S. even after Venezuelan barrels stopped coming in. Other options include the heavier grades of crude produced domestically, including Mars and Southern Green Canyon, as well as Maya crude from Mexico. Both Mars and Western Canadian Select are trading at narrower discounts versus West Texas Intermediate compared with a month earlier.
The smaller bucket to replace comprises the lighter variety of crude—known as ESPO—that the West Coast (including Par Pacific’s Hawaii refinery) has been importing from Russia to replace declining imports of light sweet crude from Nigeria, which has had production problems, as well as lower volumes of U.S. crude shipped by rail, according to American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. Although the U.S. itself produces a lot of light crude, the distance and the limited pipeline infrastructure to oil-producing hubs make it expensive for the West Coast to source it domestically.
Other foreign policy moves could ease the blow. The U.S. is in separate talks with Venezuela and Iran that could potentially bring additional heavier crude back to the market. Other possible solutions—suspending the Jones Act, a federal law that currently makes it expensive for oil to be shipped from one U.S. port to another, or building more pipeline capacity—seem like longer shots by comparison.
The biggest risk with crude prices reaching 14-year highs is that the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports puts more pressure on Europe to follow suit (the U.K. has already said it would phase out Russian oil imports by year-end) or for Russia itself to start limiting exports of oil as a form of retaliation. That would put more pressure on global crude prices. If they reach a level where Americans start reducing consumption overall, refiners’ logistical problems will be the least of their worries.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!