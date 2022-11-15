Russian oil exports hold up despite impending EU ban4 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- Russian crude oil exports, including to the European Union, were largely unchanged last month
Over 1 million barrels of Russian oil exports a day are set to be obstructed by Western sanctions that are expected to come into force within weeks, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday, and Moscow will struggle to redirect shipments elsewhere threatening to further tighten global energy markets.