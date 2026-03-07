Indian refiners are buying both sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian oil following US waiver

A third official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said, "As India is a net importer of LPG, domestic prices are linked to international benchmarks such as the Saudi Contract Price (CP). Over the past few years, international LPG prices have witnessed significant increases. For instance, the Saudi CP rose from $415 per metric tonne in 2020-21 to $712 per metric in 2022-23. Yet the government ensured that the full impact of these increases was not passed on to consumers.” Assuming average consumption of 4-5 cylinders per year by a household, the increase would translate to 80 paise per day for a family of four people, or a 20 paise increase per person per day, the official added