New Delhi: Since the US announced a 30-day waiver on 5 March for India to procure Russian oil loaded on ships, Indian refiners have been buying both sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian oil at sea, two people in the know of the development told Mint. Russia has been India’s top oil supplier since 2022. However supplies have declined following sanctions in December on Rosneft and LUKOIL, two of Russia's largest oil producers.
Indian refiners are buying both sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian oil following US waiver
SummaryOn Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would allow a 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea, offering temporary relief amid global supply concerns.
