Russia’s economic war hits Europe’s factories

Despite the rise in energy prices, Europe was one of the global economy’s stronger regions in the first half of this year. Data released Tuesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed the combined gross domestic product of the Group-of-20 largest economies—which account for about 80% of world output—fell in the three months through June. That was largely down to China, where lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic continue to come with a large economic cost, but the U.S. and India also contracted.