Russia’s ‘energy weapon’ is hurting China too
Europe has proved surprisingly resilient, but high global gas prices are punishing parts of northern China amid record low temperatures
Europe has had a tough winter—but warm weather and a herculean effort to find new natural gas supplies has limited the economic damage from Moscow’s decision to curb gas exports to the continent. Some of that damage is instead showing up in a very different gas market and one Russia is counting on for its growth: China.
