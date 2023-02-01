Russia’s ‘energy weapon’ is hurting China too

The old system, however, had one major upside from Beijing’s perspective: When global prices rose sharply CNPC could absorb the margin hit—partially offset by its big earnings from oil drilling—and protect city utilities and residents downstream. To a certain extent, this still seems to be happening. PetroChina, CNPC’s listed arm, said it had still taken a substantial 8.9 billion yuan loss, equivalent to about $1.3 billion, on natural gas imports in the third quarter of 2022 due to regulated downstream sales prices. But city utilities served by the new PipeChina, especially small ones without the scale to negotiate favorable supply agreements with importers or domestic gas producers like CNPC, may now find themselves taking a bigger financial hit when global prices spike. That will be true as long as they can’t pass on their costs to residents—creating an incentive to curb gas supply to control losses.