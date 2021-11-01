S. Asia power pool to play key role in S. Asia-S.E. Asia corridor

“The formal announcement of GGI-OSOWOG is set to take place at COP26 in Glasgow. Further details will be available post the launch," an ISA spokesperson said in an emailed response on 20 October. “The UK and the Indian government’s Global Green Grids—One Sun One World One Grid Initiative is expected to be launched at COP26 by the delegations of the UK and India. This initiative will bring together an international coalition of national governments, financial organizations, and power system operators to accelerate the construction of new infrastructure needed to deliver a massive scale-up of secure, reliable and affordable power. It would be inappropriate for us to speculate on any further details at this stage," a British High Commission spokesperson said in an emailed response on 20 October.