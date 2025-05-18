IPO-bound SAEL to venture into solar cells with a ₹5,000 crore plant in UP
SummarySAEL is set to invest ₹5,000 crore to establish a solar cell manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for a capacity of 5 GW annually—a strategic move that would position it to capitalize on government policies favouring local suppliers in the renewable sector.
New Delhi: Norfund-backed clean energy firm SAEL Ltd plans to establish a solar cell manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh at a projected investment of ₹5,000 crore.
