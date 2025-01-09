Sanctions are sinking Russia’s flagship gas project

Novatek has had more trouble getting ships. To be able to export outside the summer months, Arctic LNG 2 relies on tankers, called Arc7s, that can cut through ice. Before the war in Ukraine, Novatek had ordered six such vessels from Hanwha Ocean, a South Korean shipyard, and 15 from Zvezda, a Russian one. Three of the former are already built, but sanctions have prevented payment for the vessels. In February Hanwha tried to sell those tankers to a Dubai-based affiliate of Novatek, but the transaction was aborted when America found out. The three other foreign-built Arc7s, owned by a Japanese firm, also cannot be chartered for Arctic LNG 2 because of sanctions. Meanwhile, only two of the Russian-made ones are nearing completion because Western suppliers stopped producing key parts for them after sanctions were imposed. Their delivery date has been repeatedly pushed back.