While a total of 38 coal mines were initially put-on auction by the coal ministry, a total of 19 mines are finally being bid out. There were initially 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids. Of these 42 companies, 40 are private sector firms. Also, four mines got only one bid, putting these 19 mines out of the auction process.