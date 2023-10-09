Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, 3 other Arab nations reaffirm commitment to voluntary oil production adjustments
The ministers reiterated the willingness of the declaration of cooperation countries to take additional measures at any time in their continued efforts to support market stability
Six Arab nations Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to “collective and individual voluntary adjustments" to oil production, a report by Reuters said on Sunday citing the Saudi state news agency.
