Saudi Aramco plans to invest across India’s energy value chain

India, the world’s third largest oil importer, has requested the Opec-plus grouping dominated by Saudi Arabia to up production. With the Opec cartel accounting for the majority of India’s crude oil imports, and around 40% of global production, any increase in production will help soothe the global crude oil markets. Amin Nasser, president and chief executive office (CEO) of Saudi Aramco was part of the virtual meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with the bosses of global oil companies on Wednesday.

