Saudi Aramco said it has discovered two new oil, gas fields

Condensates-rich gas has started flowing from Hadabat Al-Hajara field at an average rate of 16 million standard cubic feet a day, in addition to 1,944 barrels of condensates. Some 3,000 barrels a day of crude has also started flowing from Abraq at-Tulul field, in addition to 1.1 million standard cubic feet a day of gas and 49,000 barrels of condensates daily.