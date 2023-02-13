Saudi Aramco says ESG investing threatens world’s energy security
Global investments in the clean energy transition hit $1.1 trillion in 2022, equalling for the first time the amount invested in fossil fuel production, according to an analysis from BloombergNEF
Saudi Aramco’s top official warned Sunday that an increased focus on climate was undermining investment in oil and gas to the point where it now posed a threat to the world’s energy security.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×