Saudi Aramco slows diversification plans amid industry downturn

A deal with San Diego-based Sempra Energy is on hold, too, according to these people. Aramco agreed to buy 20 years worth of liquefied natural gas from a Sempra-led project planned for Port Arthur, Texas. Aramco also agreed to take a 25% equity stake in the project’s first production phase. The deal was characterized as a first step in a much bigger plan to snap up natural gas assets. That first phase is now delayed until at least next year and the entire investment is being reviewed, according to people familiar with the matter.