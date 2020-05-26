Saudi energy firm Alfanar to sell 300MW India wind power plants

Riyadh-based Alfanar Group has a clean energy portfolio of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) in West Asia, Africa, Europe and Asia. In India, Alfanar has a wind project portfolio of around 600MW that it won in auctions conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). It quoted ₹2.45 per per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and ₹2.77 per kWh in February 2018 and October 2018, respectively, to win the bids for developing 300MW each of wind projects.