Saudi minister warns of $50 oil as OPEC+ members flout production curbs
SummaryThe kingdom called out members for overproducing, in what was seen as a veiled threat of a price war.
The Saudi oil minister has said that prices could drop to as low as $50 per barrel if so-called cheaters within OPEC+ don’t stick to agreed-upon production limits, according to delegates in the cartel.
