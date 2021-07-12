Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC , failed to reach an agreement to increase output from August

Singapore: Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels, two of the sources said.

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels, two of the sources said.

Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the matter.

Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC , failed to reach an agreement to increase output from August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the breakdown of talks, Saudi Arabia raised the August official selling prices (OSPs) of all crude grades it sells to Asia, setting flagship Arab light crude at $2.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, up 80 cents from July.

