Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

Russia nominally is part of Sunday’s action but its output cut—500,000 barrels a day—was announced weeks ago and was likely involuntary, as the damage to its economy from sanctions and the war deepens. Russian officials said they were extending their production cut for the entire year. Russian government revenue has been squeezed, the country’s biggest exports, gas and oil, have lost major customers, and the ruble is down more than 20% since November against the dollar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}