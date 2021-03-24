SBI Capital submits CPSEs stake sale reports to Dipam

“To fast forward the disinvestment policy, I am asking Niti (Aayog) to work out on the next list of CPSEs that would be taken up for strategic disinvestment," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union budget last month. She had also spelt out details of a new CPSE policy, paving the way for the privatization of non-strategic state-run companies.

