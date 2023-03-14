SCO members to consider developing joint emerging fuel projects

SCO members to consider developing joint emerging fuel projects2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
- The authorized bodies of SCO member states agreed on the importance of emerging fuels including hydrogen, biofuel, ammonia among others in the transition to cleaner energy sources and agreed that there does not exist one uniform low carbon pathway working equally well for all the countries
NEW DELHI : Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) plan to deepen their coordination for alternative fuels and will also consider developing joint emerging fuels projects.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×