SCO members to consider developing joint emerging fuel projects

NEW DELHI : Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) plan to deepen their coordination for alternative fuels and will also consider developing joint emerging fuels projects.

A joint statement issued by the bloc which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, post the the virtual meeting of their energy ministers said that the authorized bodies of SCO member states agreed on the importance of emerging fuels including hydrogen, biofuel, ammonia among others in the transition to cleaner energy sources and agreed that there does not exist one uniform low carbon pathway working equally well for all the countries.

They agreed that each country is free to chart out its own unique path based on national priorities and resources.

“The parties agree for the need for greater collaboration including technological cooperation in the emerging fuels sector and consider the possibility of developing joint emerging fuel projects for connecting major emerging fuel producing and consuming countries," said the joint statement of cooperation between SCO member states on emerging fuels and energy modelling.

They were of the view that emerging fuels can play a critical role in promoting ‘circular economy’ by efficiently utilizing biological resources to produce various high-value marketable products with least possible impacts on the environment.

The member countries also agreed to take forward sharing of knowledge of technological advancements for effective development and usage of emerging fuels.

The countries also agreed on the significance of energy modelling. “The parties agree that energy modelling plays an important role in forecasting energy needs and helps better plan for energy security," it said.

Energy modelling would support devising inclusive energy policies and setting goals and pathways for transforming energy systems with a view to make the supply of energy accessible, affordable, reliable and eco-friendly.

Information exchange also was a major point of focus during the discussions and the countries agreed on its importance for energy modelling.

“The parties agree to work towards enhancing cooperation for efficient use of emerging fuels and energy modelling with a view to create conditions conducive to ensuring energy security and sustainable development of the SCO Member States, which will also help contribute to implementation of the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," read the joint statement.

India, which currently holds the presidency of SCO, hosted the meeting of energy ministers and will also be hosting meetings of other departments. New Delhi will hold the presidency of the grouping for a year until September 2023 and will also host the SCO summit during the year.