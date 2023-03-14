SCO members to consider developing joint emerging fuel projects

A joint statement issued by the bloc which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, post the the virtual meeting of their energy ministers said that the authorized bodies of SCO member states agreed on the importance of emerging fuels including hydrogen, biofuel, ammonia among others in the transition to cleaner energy sources and agreed that there does not exist one uniform low carbon pathway working equally well for all the countries.