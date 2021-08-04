SEBs and state-run gencos owe 21,619.71 crore in outstanding dues to CIL

This comes at a time when the discom's financial health has been improving. The narrowing of India’s gap between the cost of electricity bought (average cost of supply, or ACS) and supplied (average realizable revenue, or ARR) to 28 paise per unit in 2019-20, led to a fall in discom losses by more than a third to ₹38,000 crore in current fiscal as against ₹61,360 crore in FY19.