SECI, NTPC and NHPC to examine stuck solar projects for time extension on case to case-basis2 min read 02 May 2023, 09:19 PM IST
In a letter to the renewable energy implementing agencies, the ministry said that in cases where the developer has taken no step to implement the project since the awarding of the project the extension would not be provided and the project would be cancelled
NEW DELHI : The union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has said that the extension of timeline for stuck solar projects would be granted only for those projects where the developer has taken steps to complete the project but the delay was beyond the developer’s control.
