NEW DELHI : The union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has said that the extension of timeline for stuck solar projects would be granted only for those projects where the developer has taken steps to complete the project but the delay was beyond the developer’s control.

In a letter to the renewable energy implementing agencies (REIA) including the Solar Energy Corporation of India, NTPC and NHPC, the ministry said that in cases where the developer has taken no step to implement the project since the awarding of the project the extension would not be provided and the project would be cancelled.

In January, MNRE said that the solar and solar-wind hybrid projects for which bids were finalized before the 40% basic customs duty on solar modules was announced on March 9, 2021 and whose scheduled commissioning date (SCD) is before March 31, 2024, may be given time for completion up to March 31, 2024.

SECI, NTPC and NHPC will examine on a case to case-basis, the requests for extension of the scheduled commissioning date (SCD) and “shall grant time-extensions in only such cases where the developer has diligently taken steps to complete the project, but has not been able to complete the project for reasons beyond his control".

“Where the developer has taken no steps to implement the project but is merely sitting on the award, such projects shall not qualify for extension; and consequence of cancellation of project will follow," the ministry tole the implementing agencies.

The developers would have to answer questions regarding land acquisition and placing of order for modules, among others, while the implementing agency verify their requests for extension.

Centre had decided to allow extension of the timeline for completion of projects for which bids were finalized before the announcement of the basic customs duty on modules in a bid to provide relief to stuck solar power projects amid module shortage.

On 9 March, 2021, Centre announced that from 1 April, 2022 any import of solar PV modules would attract basic customs duty (BCD) of 40% and import of solar PV cells would attract BCD of 25%.

The ministry granted an extension of timeline until September 2024 for solar power projects under the second phase of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) programme.

The high duties were imposed in a bid to curb cheaper imports from China and boost domestic supplies. Government has also come up with production linked incentive scheme to encourage the domestic solar module industry.