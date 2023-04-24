NEW DELHI : State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on Monday announced that it has traded over 35 BU (Billion Units), a jump of over 59% in its Renewable Energy power trading volume during FY 2022-23 over the previous year.

During the year, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited’s (SECI) revenues from power trading crossed ₹10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

Speaking on the achievement, Suman Sharma, MD said, “India is witnessing an energy transition towards sustainable sources at an unprecedented pace and SECI is striving hard to have the maximum contribution in the nation’s journey towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030, as announced by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). Entire team of employees and management of SECI is tirelessly working towards this goal."

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) incorporated in the year 2011. Under the MNRE, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemes/projects.

Till date, SECI has awarded Renewable Energy (RE) project capacities of over 56 GW.

SECI is also active in setting up of projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC).