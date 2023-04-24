SECI records over 59% jump in RE power trading volume in FY231 min read 24 Apr 2023, 06:53 PM IST
- During the year, SECI revenues from power trading crossed ₹10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception
NEW DELHI : State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on Monday announced that it has traded over 35 BU (Billion Units), a jump of over 59% in its Renewable Energy power trading volume during FY 2022-23 over the previous year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×