SECI signs pact with home ministry to set up solar energy panels

The MoU was signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, joint secretary, MHA, and Suman Sharma, MD, SECI.
02:54 PM IST

  • The MoU is a step towards supply of green power to the country’s security forces and reinforces the government’s commitment towards a sustainable future

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to harness the potential of solar energy on available rooftop areas in the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG).

The MoU was signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, joint secretary, MHA, and Suman Sharma, MD, SECI.

Suman Sharma said, “SECI is happy to serve the Government of India for fulfilling India’s climate commitments and look forward to expanding rooftop solar sector to the remotest corners of the country."

The MoU is a step towards the supply of green power to the country’s security forces and reinforces the government’s commitment towards a sustainable future. The MoU will support MHA in implementing rooftop solar plants under RESCO model.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) engaged in promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially solar energy, trading of power, R&D etc. 