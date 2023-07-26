SECL to invest ₹169 crore on plantation drive in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:18 PM IST
The plantation will be carried out for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 with its subsequent maintenance of four years for each consecutive year of plantation
New Delhi: State-run South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will invest ₹169 crore for planting of various trees in its operating states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next five years, the ministry of coal said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×