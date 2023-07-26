Hello User
SECL to invest 169 crore on plantation drive in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:18 PM IST Livemint

The plantation will be carried out for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 with its subsequent maintenance of four years for each consecutive year of plantation

SECL to invest 169 crore for plantation drive in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (File Photo)

State-run South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will invest 169 crore for planting of various trees in its operating states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next five years, the ministry of coal said.

New Delhi: State-run South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will invest 169 crore for planting of various trees in its operating states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next five years, the ministry of coal said.

The company has recently signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (CGRVVN) and Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (MPRVVN) for carrying out plantation work in these states.

The company has recently signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (CGRVVN) and Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (MPRVVN) for carrying out plantation work in these states.

According to the ministry, the plantation will be carried out for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 with its subsequent maintenance of four years for each consecutive year of plantation.

“As per the MoU, SECL will spend 131.52 crore in Chhattisgarh and 38.11 crore in Madhya Pradesh for plantation works," it added.

The company in partnership with the state authorities will plant more than 26 lakh saplings in Chhattisgarh and almost 12 lakh saplings in Madhya Pradesh. This is the third such MoU by the company.

Through the previous two MoUs the company has planted more than 46 lakh saplings in Chhattisgarh and more than 16 lakh plants in Madhya Pradesh between 2013-14 and 2022-23 at a total cost of more than 168 crore.

Six to twelve month-old (polypot) plants will be used for the plantations. Fruit bearing trees such as jamun, imli, bel, mango, sitaphal, and medicinal/ herbal plants like neem, amla, karanj, among others, will be grown.

In addition to these, timber value trees such as teak, sal, bamboo, babool, sissoo, safed sirus and ornamental / avenue plants like gulmohar, kachnar, amaltas, peepal, jharul etc. will also be planted.

Keeping in view the needs of the local communities, it is proposed in the MoU that the selection of the species of plants to be carried out shall also be guided by opinion of the local villagers.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.