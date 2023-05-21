New Delhi: State-run SECL is expanding its Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh to achieve 70 million tonne of coal production per annum, which would make it the largest coal producing mine in Asia, said a statement from the union coal ministry.

Gevra mega project of SECL recently became the first mine in the country to achieve 50 million tonnes of coal production.

“It is currently being expanded to achieve 70 million tonnes of production which would make it the largest coal producing mine in Asia," the statement.

S.K. Pal, Director Technical Operations, and Shri S N Kapri, Director Technical (Project and Planning) along with higher officials from the state government were also present in the meeting.

The statement said that secretary, ministry of coal, Amrit Lal Meena during his two day visit to Chhattisgarh held high level review meeting with the top officials of the Chhattisgarh government. With officials of South East Central Railway (SECR) at SECL Headquarters in Bilaspur. He took review of Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL) and Chhattisgarh East West Railway Limited (CEWRL) rail projects.

The secretary also inaugurated ‘Chhal’ rail siding in SECL, Raigarh area and also took stock of the progress of two rail corridors being developed on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model in the state.

During his meeting with Amitabh Jain, Chief Secretary, government of Chhattisgarh, the secretary, union ministry of coal discussed different issues related to ongoing mining projects of SECL and to ensure better coordination with the state government for more efficient operation of mines.

The deliberations were centered around issues related to SECL’s operations including environmental clearances, forest clearances, land acquisition, cooperation from the state government for rehabilitation and resettlement especially in respect of SECL’s mega projects such as Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda, the statement said. During the meeting, coal secretary emphasized on time bound completion of the projects with effective coordination with the state government and other stakeholders.