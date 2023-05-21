SECL’s Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh to be largest in Asia2 min read 21 May 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Gevra mega project of SECL recently became the first mine in the country to achieve 50 million tonnes of coal production.
New Delhi: State-run SECL is expanding its Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh to achieve 70 million tonne of coal production per annum, which would make it the largest coal producing mine in Asia, said a statement from the union coal ministry.
