Sembcorp agrees to buy Vector Green2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 12:30 AM IST
- The firm pipped Torrent in the race to acquire the platform for $300 mn
NEW DELHI :
Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd has agreed to buy US private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners’ Vector Green Energy platform at an equity value of around $300 million, two people aware of the development said. Standard Chartered ran the sale process. Mint reported in August that Sembcorp and Torrent Power Ltd were in the fray to buy Vector Green Energy, which has 742 megawatts (MW) operational and 300MW under-construction wind and solar energy assets in India, besides an additional 1 gigawatt (GW) in the pipeline that is investment-ready.