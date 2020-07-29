MUMBAI: Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries, announced the completion of its 800MW wind power projects awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). With this, the private sector power generator's renewable energy capacity in India touched 1730MW.

With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp became the first independent power producer to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind power auctions held by the SECI.

This is also the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to date from SECI auctions, the company said at a virtual ceremony today. Under the first SECI auction, Sembcorp installed 250 MW of wind power capacity in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu and a further 250 MW and 300 MW under subsequent auctions in Bhuj, Gujarat. The company said its total wind farm area covers 2,606 sq km, more than one and a half times the size of Delhi and supplies power to seven states.

Sembcorp’s SECI 3 project is the first in the country to install 2.1MW G122-127m wind turbines which are designed to work efficiently even at low wind speeds. The wind turbine generators used in Sembcorp’s SECI 1 and 2 projects are also of 2.1MW capacity and are well suited to a variety of climatic conditions. While the tariff in the first auction was ₹3.46, it fell in subsequent auctions to ₹2.65 and ₹2.44 per kilowatt-hour.

SEIL has introduced an advanced digital tool, Virtual Brain Renewables (VBR) in its renewable operations that helps in monitoring more than 30 wind energy sites and provides real time data. It would help in performance monitoring, forecasting, real-time condition monitoring and anomaly detection that helps the operations team with insights for predictive maintenance.

With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets, adding up to a total power capacity of 4,370MW including 1,730MW of renewable energy.

Vipul Tuli, MD, Sembcorp Energy India Limited, in an interaction with Mint, said the company is keen to expand its clean energy portfolio in India, including participating in upcoming SECI auctions.

Mint had reported earlier this month that Sembcorp had appointed Rothschild to find a strategic investor for its 2.64 GW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh.

