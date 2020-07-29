Sembcorp completes 800MW of SECI wind power projects

Sembcorp’s SECI 3 project is the first in the country to install 2.1MW G122-127m wind turbines which are designed to work efficiently even at low wind speeds. The wind turbine generators used in Sembcorp’s SECI 1 and 2 projects are also of 2.1MW capacity and are well suited to a variety of climatic conditions. While the tariff in the first auction was ₹3.46, it fell in subsequent auctions to ₹2.65 and ₹2.44 per kilowatt-hour.