Sembcorp, Enfinity, JSW Group make the cut for Mytrah Energy

Around 5.2GW of solar and wind energy projects with an estimated debt exposure of over ₹21,000 crore in the state were hanging fire due to the state’s decision to reopen renewable energy contracts. Fund-starved state-run electricity distribution companies (discoms) reduced the contractually approved tariff under the power purchase agreements (PPA) to ₹2.44 per unit for solar projects and ₹2.43 per unit for wind projects since July 2019. They informed developers that in the event they do not agree to the revised tariffs, PPAs will be terminated. Also, according to the developers, the contracted quantum of wind and solar power in the PPAs was not being procured by the state.