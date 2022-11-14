Serentica partners Greenko for 1500 MWhr renewable energy storage capacity

“Greenko is among the first mover in Industrial Decarbonization and is happy to collaborate with other RE developers in enabling such solutions. Our contract with Serentica is another example of the long-term sustainability of energy storage backed carbon free energy solutions. We strongly believe that carbon free energy solution is the way forward and can create a distinct value proposition for Indian manufacturing sector and allow it to target international markets hereto inaccessible and/ or less viable,“ said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder and managing director of Greenko.