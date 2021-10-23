Services are yet another snag for oil and gas

Equipment supply is tight enough, and oil and natural gas prices high enough, that some customers are starting tenders for services earlier than usual. It is hard to tell how much the scramble will affect energy prices. Directionally speaking, though, the equipment shortage isn’t likely to get better soon. Service companies tightened their belts earlier than their clients and all now plan to continue their spending discipline. Halliburton’s capital expenditure budget today is roughly a quarter of what it was seven years ago, the last time Brent crude prices touched $85. It plans to keep capital expenditures capped at 5% to 6% of revenue. If the market for services is tight today with the world’s producers pumping five million barrels less a day of oil than 2019, the situation isn’t going to get better next year when oil production is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.